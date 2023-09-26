FPD asks for public’s help in finding missing man

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Officials say, they’re looking for 26-year-old Trevor Alderman. He was last seen Sept. 23, around 6 pm in south Fargo. Alderman is described as 6′4″, 190 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair. It’s said he may be wearing jeans and cowboy boots.

FPD is asking anyone with information to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660. You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting ‘FARGOPD’ and the tip to 847-411.

