Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Drying out Heading into Midweek

Unsettled Weather & Warmth Returns Once Again for the Weekend
By Lisa Green
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Waking up with some dense fog this morning in parts of eastern North Dakota. Some spots are reporting visibility near zero. Temperatures this morning are mainly in the 50s. Gray skies to start will clear to sunshine for the afternoon with temperatures increasing to the mid to low 70s by your afternoon.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THIS WEEK: We dry out most of this week as temperatures slowly climb back into the mid 70s by the middle of the week.

NEXT WEEKEND: We have yet another chance of some scattered Showers as we head into the weekend. Nothing strong or severe, but may throw a wrench in your weekend plans. Temperatures continue to be seasonable in the 50s for your morning and 60s/70s for your evening.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash overnight in West Fargo left I-94 closed for multiple hours.
Overnight crash on I-94 leaves roadway closed for hours
Nevaeh Kingbird went missing October 22, 2021.
Large-scale search for missing teen Nevaeh Kingbird
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Valley Bus driver under fire after using foul language at student
Trouble starting early this school year
Mahnomen mom speaks out against elementary school principal
Washington Commanders logo
North Dakota group files federal lawsuit against Washington Commanders

Latest News

Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today Weather - September 26
First Alert StormTeam Weather
Sunshine & Warmer Temperatures Return
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather September 25
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Monday September 25th.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Monday September 25th.