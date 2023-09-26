Drying out Heading into Midweek

Waking up with some dense fog this morning in parts of eastern North Dakota. Some spots are reporting visibility near zero. Temperatures this morning are mainly in the 50s. Gray skies to start will clear to sunshine for the afternoon with temperatures increasing to the mid to low 70s by your afternoon.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THIS WEEK: We dry out most of this week as temperatures slowly climb back into the mid 70s by the middle of the week.

NEXT WEEKEND: We have yet another chance of some scattered Showers as we head into the weekend. Nothing strong or severe, but may throw a wrench in your weekend plans. Temperatures continue to be seasonable in the 50s for your morning and 60s/70s for your evening.

