Court documents: Man booked for domestic assault after punching woman 18 times

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing an aggravated domestic assault charge for a fight where documents say the victim was punched 18 times.

Court documents say on Sept. 22, Fargo Police were talking to a woman about a domestic situation when she informed them of a previous assault on Sept. 20. Documents say the victim told police her ‘boyfriend’ and father of her child hit her 18 times and then stepped on her. The victim said for a time she was unconscious during the alleged assault.

Police say they noticed a significant amount of bruising on the victim’s body. The victim also said the suspect, Muhammad Nakalai, had a knife during the assault and threatened to kill her. Nakalai denies these allegations, according to court records.

Nakalai was booked into the Cass County Jail.

