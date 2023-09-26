Bemidji Sanford Center phasing out cash payments at events

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People visiting the Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minnesota, won’t need to visit the ATM before events. The event center will no longer be accepting cash in the arena.

Cash payments will be phased out starting with the building’s three concession stands. Fans should plan to bring credit and debit cards for all purchases inside the building.

“Adopting this industry-wide practice to switch to cashless payments, this transition will not only cut down line times at concession stands, but will also save the City of Bemidji money, and increase safety in our venue,” stated Sheila Murphy, General Manager of the Sanford Center.

The first event attendees can expect to see changes in payment options will be on Friday, September 29, at the MRA Rodeo Finals. Cash payments will still be accepted at the Ticket Office for purchases and for event merchandise.

More information on the payment updates will be listed on the Sanford Center’s website under “Know Before You Go,” and reminders will be posted on social media on event days.

According to the Sanford Center’s website, other upcoming events include Jeff Dunham on October 5, Dwight Yoakam on October 12 and Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland on November 19.

