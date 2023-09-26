Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Bemidji Sanford Center phasing out cash payments at events

The Sanford Center in Bemidji, MN
The Sanford Center in Bemidji, MN(Sanford Center)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People visiting the Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minnesota, won’t need to visit the ATM before events. The event center will no longer be accepting cash in the arena.

Cash payments will be phased out starting with the building’s three concession stands. Fans should plan to bring credit and debit cards for all purchases inside the building.

“Adopting this industry-wide practice to switch to cashless payments, this transition will not only cut down line times at concession stands, but will also save the City of Bemidji money, and increase safety in our venue,” stated Sheila Murphy, General Manager of the Sanford Center.

The first event attendees can expect to see changes in payment options will be on Friday, September 29, at the MRA Rodeo Finals. Cash payments will still be accepted at the Ticket Office for purchases and for event merchandise.

More information on the payment updates will be listed on the Sanford Center’s website under “Know Before You Go,” and reminders will be posted on social media on event days.

According to the Sanford Center’s website, other upcoming events include Jeff Dunham on October 5, Dwight Yoakam on October 12 and Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland on November 19.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash overnight in West Fargo left I-94 closed for multiple hours.
Overnight crash on I-94 leaves roadway closed for hours
Nevaeh Kingbird went missing October 22, 2021.
Large-scale search for missing teen Nevaeh Kingbird
Washington Commanders logo
North Dakota group files federal lawsuit against Washington Commanders
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Valley Bus driver under fire after using foul language at student
Trouble starting early this school year
Mahnomen mom speaks out against elementary school principal

Latest News

Top morning news and weather headlines
Two people hurt in west-central MN interstate crash
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Part 1 - September 26
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - September 26
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Fast Track - September 26