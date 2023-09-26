$10,000 cash bond set for man accused of pointing a gun to woman’s head

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bond has been set for an Arizona man, accused of pointing a gun at a West Fargo woman’s head, threatening to kill her. The court has ordered 30-year-old Leo Jellah $10,000 cash bond. Jellah has also been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

On Thursday, September 21st, three men were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in West Fargo.

According to court documents, a woman called police and said a man entered her apartment and held a gun to her head, threatening to shoot her. The victim says the man, later identified as Leo Jellah, was looking for a man who owed him money.

Court documents indicate the woman went into the bathroom and that’s when several items were stolen from the apartment and Jellah left on foot. The victim also noted that at least two other men were outside waiting for Jellah.

Officials say the suspects 30-year-old Leo Jellah of Arizona, 24-year-old Ayanle Muhumud Banade of Fargo, and 36-year-old Neoh William Kpasuah of Fargo fled the scene and headed east toward Fargo. Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop at the intersection of Main Avenue and 22nd St. S. in Fargo.

Jellah was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery with a weapon, terrorizing and multiple outstanding warrants, Banade and Kpasuah were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery with a weapon, both are felonies.

