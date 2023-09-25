Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo Schools bond referendum vote on Tuesday

West Fargo High School
West Fargo High School(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tuesday is a big day for the West Fargo Public School District. A special election is happening as the district asks voters to fund renovations and expansions for some schools, including additions for the newly built Heritage Middle School and Horace High School.

West Fargo Superintendent Beth Slette says it’s a critical need for students in the growing district. She says they’re adding 400 to 600 students per year and the schools are filling up fast. At both the elementary and middle school levels, the district is expected to be beyond capacity by 2027. The district is anticipated to exceed its high school capacity in 2026.

The $146,800,000 referendum has drawn criticism from some who say the schools should have been built bigger to begin with. Six polling sites will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26.

Voters can go to the Harwood Community Center, Westside Elementary School, Lutheran Church of the Cross, Horace Lutheran Church, Rustad Recreation Center, and Triumph West Church. Voters must bring proof of birth date and residency.

If the referendum does not get 60-percent approval, a taskforce will reconvene to talk about alternative solutions.

