Valley Bus driver under fire after using foul language at student

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him using foul language at students.

The incident in question occurred during a routine school bus pick-up at Ben Franklin School. According to the driver’s remarks, the driver was extremely upset because students were allegedly pushing and shoving each other as the bus was pulling up to the school. The situation escalated to the point where a student came dangerously close to being hit by the bus.

Valley Bus, in a statement on the videos comment section, expressed regret over the use of inappropriate language by their driver. However, they emphasized the need to understand the context of the incident and the tension it created for the driver.

The statement reads: “While we do not condone and regret this language, the driver was extremely upset because while pulling up to the school students were pushing and shoving each other for position, resulting in a student nearly being hit by the bus. Both Valley Bus and Ben Franklin School are working to make it safer at the school, which will reduce the stress on everyone.”

In a statement to Valley News Live via email, Valley Bus reiterated their stance on the situation. Stating: “We believe the language was inexcusable and regrettable. But the context of having a student nearly pushed in front of the bus and hit it also needs to be understood as contributing to the tension felt by that driver.”

The controversial comment made by the Valley Bus driver sparked a heated discussion on social media, with many users expressing their concern over the use of such language. Some individuals argued that professionalism should be maintained in all circumstances, while others sympathized with the driver’s stress given the potentially dangerous situation.

Valley News Live reached out to Fargo Public Schools for a comment on the incident but has not received a response at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.