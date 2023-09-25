Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Overnight crash on I-94 leaves roadway closed for hours

A crash overnight in West Fargo left I-94 closed for multiple hours.
A crash overnight in West Fargo left I-94 closed for multiple hours.(VNL Staff)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A crash overnight involving four vehicles in West Fargo left I-94 closed for multiple hours.

The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 345 around 11:45 p.m. Crews were on scene for over 3 hours, leaving the roadway closed and traffic backed up.

According to officials, The crash started after a Honda HR-V traveling westbound was rear-ended by a Honda Passport, also traveling westbound. These vehicles became “stuck on impact.” After separating, the HR-V traveled into the median area while the Passport sat disabled in the westbound lane.

A Subaru Legacy traveling westbound rear-ended the disabled Passport, becoming disabled itself. A GMC Acadia traveling westbound then struck the Legacy on its passenger side before traveling into the ditch.

The drivers of the HR-V and the Legacy were taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Passport, a 34-year-old man from Jamestown, was also taken to Sanford hospital but with serious injuries. He was also cited for driving under the influence.

The crash is being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.
Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million after no one wins Saturday
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Valley Bus driver under fire after using foul language at student
Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
April Mclaughlin is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after 55 dogs were removed from her...
Woman facing dozens of animal abuse charges after 55 dogs were removed from her home

Latest News

The Farm in the Dell of the Red River Valley opens its pumpkin patch today.
Moorhead farm opens its fall pumpkin patch
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD
Valley Bus driver under fire after using foul language at student
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD
10:00PM News September 24 - Part 2
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD
10:00PM News September 24 - Part 1