One More Day of Unsettled Weather

TODAY: Areas of dense fog are greeting some drivers and kids at the bus stop this morning. The fog will gradually lift after sunrise. A few lingering showers will be possible across Minnesota on Monday, but expect improving conditions across the Valley.

THIS WEEK: We dry out most of this week as temperatures slowly climb back into the mid 70s by the middle of the week.

NEXT WEEKEND: nWe have yet another chance of some scattered Showers as we head into the weekend. Nothing strong or severe, but may throw a wrench in your weekend plans. Temperatures continue ot be seasonable in the 50s for your morning and 60s/70s for your evening.

