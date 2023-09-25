Cooking with Cash Wa
One More Day of Unsettled Weather

Sunshine & Warmer Temperatures Return for Rest of the Week
By Lisa Green
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TODAY: Areas of dense fog are greeting some drivers and kids at the bus stop this morning. The fog will gradually lift after sunrise. A few lingering showers will be possible across Minnesota on Monday, but expect improving conditions across the Valley.

THIS WEEK: We dry out most of this week as temperatures slowly climb back into the mid 70s by the middle of the week.

NEXT WEEKEND: nWe have yet another chance of some scattered Showers as we head into the weekend. Nothing strong or severe, but may throw a wrench in your weekend plans. Temperatures continue ot be seasonable in the 50s for your morning and 60s/70s for your evening.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday September 24th.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday September 23rd.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday September 22nd
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather September 22