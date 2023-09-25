Moorhead farm opens its fall pumpkin patch

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - For many, the autumn season is also pumpkin season, and starting this week a local farm is inviting the community to explore their pumpkin patch.

The Farm in the Dell of the Red River Valley opens it’s pumpkin patch today. The farm is located at 7426 40th Street North in Moorhead.

Available will be a variety of pumpkins, squash and gourds. Visitors can pick their own pumpkins between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. or they can stop by “anytime between dawn and dusk” to purchase a pre-picked pumpkin.

The patch will be open through Friday Sept. 29. It will be closed over the weekend before opening again Oct. 2-6.

