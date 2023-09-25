Man accused of murdering wife deemed fit to stand trial

MARSHALL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man accused of murdering his wife in front of their young children, has been deemed fit to stand trial.

A competency evaluation was ordered for Anders Odegaard in August. He was scheduled to be sentenced in Marshall County Court on Tuesday, August 15, but the judge withdrew the guilty plea saying the victim’s family was not notified of the plea agreement ahead of time, which is required by state law. At that time, Assistant County Attorney, Don Aandal, said he had concerns about Odegaard’s psychological state.

Odegaard’s attorney tells Valley News Live that a doctor found Odegaard is competent to proceed. He says the case will now pick back up where it left off, and they are hoping to come to a resolution without having to go to trial.

Odegaard is charged in Marshall County Court with one count of second-degree murder.

Deputies were called to Odegaard’s home in Warren, Minnesota, on August 23, 2022 for a domestic dispute. Court documents say when a deputy went inside the home, he quickly discovered Odegaard’s wife Carissa, who appeared to have severe head trauma with blood pooling on the floor.

When asked what was going on, documents say Odegaard said, “I don’t feel right.”

The deputy started life-saving measures until Warren Ambulance arrived on scene and rushed Carissa to the hospital. She would later be flown to a Fargo hospital where she was pronounced brain dead on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The couple had five children who were all under the age of 9 at the time of the murder.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for November 7.

