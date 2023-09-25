Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Man accused of murdering wife deemed fit to stand trial

Anders Odegaard
Anders Odegaard(Marshall County Sheriff)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man accused of murdering his wife in front of their young children, has been deemed fit to stand trial.

A competency evaluation was ordered for Anders Odegaard in August. He was scheduled to be sentenced in Marshall County Court on Tuesday, August 15, but the judge withdrew the guilty plea saying the victim’s family was not notified of the plea agreement ahead of time, which is required by state law. At that time, Assistant County Attorney, Don Aandal, said he had concerns about Odegaard’s psychological state.

Odegaard’s attorney tells Valley News Live that a doctor found Odegaard is competent to proceed. He says the case will now pick back up where it left off, and they are hoping to come to a resolution without having to go to trial.

Odegaard is charged in Marshall County Court with one count of second-degree murder.

Deputies were called to Odegaard’s home in Warren, Minnesota, on August 23, 2022 for a domestic dispute. Court documents say when a deputy went inside the home, he quickly discovered Odegaard’s wife Carissa, who appeared to have severe head trauma with blood pooling on the floor.

When asked what was going on, documents say Odegaard said, “I don’t feel right.”

The deputy started life-saving measures until Warren Ambulance arrived on scene and rushed Carissa to the hospital. She would later be flown to a Fargo hospital where she was pronounced brain dead on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The couple had five children who were all under the age of 9 at the time of the murder.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for November 7.

Previous Coverage
Young kids watched, called for help as their father brutally beat mother, court docs allege

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Valley Bus driver under fire after using foul language at student
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.
Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million after no one wins Saturday
A crash overnight in West Fargo left I-94 closed for multiple hours.
Overnight crash on I-94 leaves roadway closed for hours
Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post

Latest News

Trouble starting early into the school year
Mahnomen mom speaks out
Washington Commanders logo
North Dakota group files federal lawsuit against Washington Commanders
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
2023 Homer Hanky now available
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News September 25 - Part 1