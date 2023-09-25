Large-scale search for missing teen Nevaeh Kingbird

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) Office is working in conjunction with the Bemidji Police Department, Indigenous groups, family, volunteers and private partners to conduct a large-scale search for evidence in the disappearance of Nevaeh Kingbird.

This search is happening on Monday, September 25 and Tuesday, September 26. About 100 people, including seven K9 teams, will conduct a grid search of more than 150 acres in Bemidji. The goal of this search is to find clues that may lead to the recovery of Nevaeh or any other missing person.

For nearly two years, Nevaeh Kingbird’s loved ones have lived with the pain of not knowing what happened to their daughter, sister, niece and friend. Nevaeh disappeared from Bemidji in October 2021 when she was 15 years old. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

There’s a renewed push to find answers in this case and two other missing Indigenous people in this area. Jeremy Jourdan disappeared from Bemidji in 2017 and Damon Boyd vanished from East Grand Forks in 2014.

Neveah Kingbird (Bemidji Police Department)

The Bemidji Police Department is the lead investigative agency in charge of Kingbird’s disappearance. They have partnered with tribal, state and federal law enforcement agencies in an effort to locate Nevaeh or any clue that may lead to her safe return. This has included completing ground, aerial, K-9 and underwater searches.

The Bemidji Police Department continues to work with agencies like the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in an effort to return Nevaeh to her family. Detectives have followed up on numerous leads over the past two years. The hope is that this search will lead to new developments.

The following partners are participating in this search: Beltrami County Emergency Management, Bemidji Police Department, Bemidji Fire Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Called2Rescue Ministries, Central Lakes Search and Rescue, Evangelical Free Church of Bemidji, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Jon Francis Foundation, K9 Search Midwest, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Lower Sioux Community Volunteers, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives office, Minnesota Volunteers Active in Disaster, Missing Children Minnesota, MMIW 218, NECHAMA Jewish Response To Disaster, Red Lake Tribal Police Department, Sahnish Scouts K-9 Team, Salvation Army and Western Search Dogs.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.