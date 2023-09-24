Cooking with Cash Wa
West Acres food court closes Sunday due to water issue

(KVLY)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Acres food court and CRAVE faced an unexpected challenge when a water pressure drop and discoloration issue affected their operations Sunday.

In response, West Acres contacted the health department, water department, and fire department to investigate the cause.

As a precautionary measure, West Acres states both the food court and CRAVE are to remain closed through Sunday evening.

West Acres says regulations prohibit restaurants from operating without access to potable water.

Mall leadership anticipates normal operations to be in place starting Monday.

