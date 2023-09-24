Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University

Tuskegee University
Tuskegee University(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff, Gray News staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray) - An overnight shooting at Tuskegee University officials sent multiple people to the hospital, WSFA reports.

A university spokesperson said it happened at an “unauthorized party” at the West Commons housing complex. She said two campus visitors were treated at area hospitals for gunshot wounds, while two students were injured trying to leave the area. The nature of the injuries was not specified.

The Tuskegee University Police Department is working with local law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

The university says counseling resources are available to students.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Thea Chase with her mother, Brooke Chase, and Rottweiler dog Buddy.
‘I am thankful for the dogs being with her’: Mother shares details of her missing daughter’s rescue
Police lights
Two killed in shooting in downtown Bismarck parking lot
Nicholas Jon Kidwell was sentenced to less than a year for child porn charges.
Grand Forks man sentenced to less than a year in prison for child porn possession
Authorities in Jamestown say the man is not part of the police department.
Jamestown police make contact with man with ‘security’ hat & badge

Latest News

Falco Kuester, a researcher at ALERTCalifornia, a program run by the University of California...
The threat of wildfires is rising. So are new artificial intelligence solutions to fight them
California is using AI to find wildfires before they explode. (Credit: CNN, KCAL/KCBS, OnScene...
California is using AI to fight wildfires
Oklahoma running back Tawee Walker (29) carries the ball as he breaks a tackle against...
No. 16 Oklahoma beats Cincinnati 20-6 in Bearcats’ Big 12 debut
FILE - This illustration provided by NASA depicts the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft at the asteroid...
NASA’s first asteroid samples land on Earth after release from spacecraft