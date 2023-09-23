Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Two killed in shooting in downtown Bismarck parking lot

Police lights
Police lights(WTVG)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men were killed in a shooting in a downtown Bismarck parking lot early Saturday morning, according to Bismarck Police.

The department said officers responded to a shots fired call around 12:30 Saturday morning in the parking lot located at 115 5th Street. The address matches that of The Elbow Room bar in Bismarck.

Investigators said two officers were in the area and could hear the gunfire as well and immediately responded.

Officers found 21-year-old Victor King, of Mandan, and 35-year-old Jesus Vera-Leon, of Bismarck, with gunshot wounds. The men were pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The Investigations Division of the Bismarck Police Department responded to the scene and began an investigation. They are currently looking through video of the incident and have interviewed numerous witnesses. The investigation is ongoing and they are requesting information from the public who witnessed the incident and have not talked with police.

If you witnessed the incident, please contact the Bismarck Police Department at (701) 223-1212 and ask for the investigation section or, anonymously by downloading the Bismarck Police Department app, clicking here or texting BISPD and your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men arrested in Fargo in connection West Fargo armed robbery
UPDATE: Three men arrested in Fargo in connection to West Fargo armed robbery
Paul Edward Brown
Man charged for allegedly following young girl around Fergus Falls Wal-Mart
Heritage Middle School in Horace, ND
Heritage Middle School student makes concerning social media post, sparking an investigation
Hawley High School
Hawley School District experiencing school lunch shortages

Latest News

Police lights
Crash in Hubbard County injures several
Governor Doug Burgum at the first Republican Presidential Candidate Debate of 2023
Governor Doug Burgum appears to qualify for 2nd GOP debate
Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
Friday Night Live September 22 - Part 3