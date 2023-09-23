Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post

She was slated to take over the role on Oct. 2.
Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director(KVLY)
By Naasir Akailvi
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) — Just one day after being assigned to the top post of Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management, Erin DuPree is out.

While she didn’t offer an explicit reason for her departure, DuPree denied ever knowingly selling illegal products at her business in a statement, adding when she became aware of them, she removed them from her shop’s inventory.

“Conducting lawful business has been an objective of my business career. However, it has become clear that I have become a distraction that would stand in the way of the important work that needs to be done,” said Dupree in a statement.

She was slated to take over the role on Oct. 2., before today’s news.

Governor Tim Walz initially praised Dupree when the announcement of her appointment was made.

“DuPree is a proven and effective leader, who will be successful in standing up Minnesota’s new adult-use cannabis market and helping Minnesotans succeed in the industry,” he said in a release.

However, his tone shifted in a message on Friday.

“We have a responsibility to assure Minnesotans that this emerging market will be safe, lawful, and well-regulated,” said the Governor in his Friday statement.

Walz announced Charlene Briner will lead the office in the interim.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men arrested in Fargo in connection West Fargo armed robbery
UPDATE: Three men arrested in Fargo in connection to West Fargo armed robbery
Logan Michael Duitsman
Legacy Plumbing employees assaulted trying to stop man from stealing truck
Kaiden Bredahl
23-year-old leaves familiarities like electricity & running water behind for unique summer job
Police lights
24 year-old Valley City man airlifted to Fargo after vehicle rollover
Jill Holmstrom is a professor of nursing at MSUM
Local woman saves man’s life on flight home from vacation

Latest News

Police lights
$10,000 reward for man wanted in Minneapolis murder who was released from jail by mistake
Families received a letter from the superintendent laying out challenges they're experiencing...
School lunch problems in Hawley
Alzheimer's Awareness
Fargo-Moorhead Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on Saturday
Early voting began September 22nd in MN
Early voting begins in Minnesota