Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Grand Forks man sentenced to less than a year in prison for child porn possession

Nicholas Jon Kidwell was sentenced to less than a year for child porn charges.
Nicholas Jon Kidwell was sentenced to less than a year for child porn charges.(VNL)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man will serve 359 days in prison, less than a year, for possession of child pornography.

Nicholas Jon Kidwell, 39, was charged with five counts of Class C felony child pornography possession in June 2022, but last month he pleaded guilty to one count.

Court documents say that Kidwell was granted a plea agreement that dismissed the four remaining counts, on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

In the plea agreement, the state recommended a five-year sentence, with 20 months served in prison. The defense rebutted and recommended 360 days, with up to 180 served in custody, and Kidwell requested that some of his sentence to be served through electronic home monitoring.

Court records say that Kidwell was sentenced to 360 days, first serving 359 at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Due to this being less than a year of serving in custody, Kidwell’s felony charge becomes a misdemeanor.

Kidwell has credit for one day. He’s required to report to the Traill County Sheriff’s Office by 5 p.m. on Oct. 11 to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Kidwell is also required to register as a sex offender and will be on supervised probation for three years.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men arrested in Fargo in connection West Fargo armed robbery
UPDATE: Three men arrested in Fargo in connection to West Fargo armed robbery
Logan Michael Duitsman
Legacy Plumbing employees assaulted trying to stop man from stealing truck
Kaiden Bredahl
23-year-old leaves familiarities like electricity & running water behind for unique summer job
Police lights
24 year-old Valley City man airlifted to Fargo after vehicle rollover
Jill Holmstrom is a professor of nursing at MSUM
Local woman saves man’s life on flight home from vacation

Latest News

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Police lights
$10,000 reward for man wanted in Minneapolis murder who was released from jail by mistake
Families received a letter from the superintendent laying out challenges they're experiencing...
School lunch problems in Hawley
Alzheimer's Awareness
Fargo-Moorhead Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on Saturday