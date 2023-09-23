Governor Doug Burgum officially qualifies for 2nd GOP debate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has officially qualified for the 2nd Republican Primary Presidential Debate.

Burgum’s team said in a press release on Saturday that they blew past the 50,000+ donor threshold, they reached 3% in national polls, and they’ve polled 3% in key state polls.

The second Republican primary debate will be held this week, on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, in Simi Valley, California.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.