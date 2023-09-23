Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Governor Doug Burgum officially qualifies for 2nd GOP debate

Governor Doug Burgum at the first Republican Presidential Candidate Debate of 2023
Governor Doug Burgum at the first Republican Presidential Candidate Debate of 2023(KFYR-TV)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has officially qualified for the 2nd Republican Primary Presidential Debate.

Burgum’s team said in a press release on Saturday that they blew past the 50,000+ donor threshold, they reached 3% in national polls, and they’ve polled 3% in key state polls.

The second Republican primary debate will be held this week, on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, in Simi Valley, California.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men arrested in Fargo in connection West Fargo armed robbery
UPDATE: Three men arrested in Fargo in connection to West Fargo armed robbery
Paul Edward Brown
Man charged for allegedly following young girl around Fergus Falls Wal-Mart
Heritage Middle School in Horace, ND
Heritage Middle School student makes concerning social media post, sparking an investigation
Hawley High School
Hawley School District experiencing school lunch shortages

Latest News

Police lights
Crash in Hubbard County injures several
Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
Friday Night Live September 22 - Part 3
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
Friday Night Live September 22 - Part 2