FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms

Scattered Rain & Thunderstorms Continue into Sunday afternoon
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Lisa Green
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SATURDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

Rain and thundershowers have started this morning in parts of the valley. An area of low pressure will move across the region this weekend, bringing a chance for severe storms, especially in the southern valley and heavy rainfall. The heaviest rain will fall starting Saturday afternoon and overnight. Any storm that develops this afternoon could turn strong to severe with gusty winds and large hail as the main threats, along with heavy downpours. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado if we see any breaks in the clouds, but the threat is low at this time. A widespread 2-3 inches will be possible for many with the higher totals expected to fall across southeast North Dakota and lesser amounts across northern Minnesota. Expect breezing conditions to develop as the low moves in today and Sunday, gusts to around 30 mph. It will feel more like fall this weekend with highs only in the 60s to near 70 degrees both days.

SUNDAY: Periods of rain and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

NEXT WEEK: A few lingering showers will be possible across Minnesota on Monday, but expect improving conditions across the Valley. We dry out most of next week as temperatures slowly climb back into the mid 70s by the middle of the week.

