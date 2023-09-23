Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Crash in Hubbard County injures several

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were left with minor injuries on Saturday afternoon in Hubbard County after a crash.

According to police, the crash occurred at 12:29 p.m. on 34 Highway at Hubbard County Road 4, in Park Rapids.

A Nissan Frontier, driven by William Ross Ruttger, was headed eastbound on Highway 34 approaching County Road 4 with one passenger. A Chevy Suburban, driven by a 16-year-old female who’s name has not been released, was southbound on County Road 4 at Highway 34, with two passengers.

The Chevy tried to cross Highway 34 southbound onto 169th Avenue and pulled out into the path of the oncoming Frontier. The Frontier struck the Suburban in a T bone type collision.

Police say that three out of the five involved in the crash were sent to St. Joseph’s Health with injuries.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men arrested in Fargo in connection West Fargo armed robbery
UPDATE: Three men arrested in Fargo in connection to West Fargo armed robbery
Paul Edward Brown
Man charged for allegedly following young girl around Fergus Falls Wal-Mart
Heritage Middle School in Horace, ND
Heritage Middle School student makes concerning social media post, sparking an investigation
Hawley High School
Hawley School District experiencing school lunch shortages

Latest News

Governor Doug Burgum at the first Republican Presidential Candidate Debate of 2023
Governor Doug Burgum officially qualifies for 2nd GOP debate
Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
Friday Night Live September 22 - Part 3
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
Friday Night Live September 22 - Part 2