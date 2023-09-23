Crash in Hubbard County injures several

HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were left with minor injuries on Saturday afternoon in Hubbard County after a crash.

According to police, the crash occurred at 12:29 p.m. on 34 Highway at Hubbard County Road 4, in Park Rapids.

A Nissan Frontier, driven by William Ross Ruttger, was headed eastbound on Highway 34 approaching County Road 4 with one passenger. A Chevy Suburban, driven by a 16-year-old female who’s name has not been released, was southbound on County Road 4 at Highway 34, with two passengers.

The Chevy tried to cross Highway 34 southbound onto 169th Avenue and pulled out into the path of the oncoming Frontier. The Frontier struck the Suburban in a T bone type collision.

Police say that three out of the five involved in the crash were sent to St. Joseph’s Health with injuries.

