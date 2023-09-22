Three men arrested in West Fargo in connection to armed robbery

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men were arrested yesterday in connection to an armed robbery.

The West Fargo Police department says they responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 Block of 7th St. E just after 3:30 p.m. yesterday, Sept. 21.

Officials say the suspects 30-year-old Leo Jellah of Arizona, 24-year-old Ayanle Muhumud Banade of Fargo, and 36-year-old Neoh William Kpasuah also of Fargo fled the scene and headed east towards the City of Fargo. Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop at the intersection of Main Avenue and 22nd St. S. in Fargo.

Jellah was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery with a weapon, terrorizing and multiple outstanding warrants, Banade and Kpasuah were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery with a weapon, both are felonies.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time.

The West Fargo Police Department was assisted by the Fargo Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.