Perham man arrested on fleeing and obstruction charges in Otter Tail County

Gage Barnes is in the Otter Tail County Jail on fleeing, obstruction, DWI and a controlled substance violation.
Gage Barnes
Gage Barnes(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Perham man is facing charges after a bizarre run-in with police.

Officials with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office say they tried to pull over 33-year-old Gage Davis Barnes around 10 p.m. Thursday.

A deputy tried to stop Barnes on Co Hwy 41, west of Dent Silent Lakes area. They say Barnes continued for less than a mile at a slow speed before stopping. He was removed from the vehicle and arrested.

Barnes is in the Otter Tail County Jail on fleeing, obstruction, DWI and a controlled substance violation.

