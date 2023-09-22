Perham man arrested on fleeing and obstruction charges in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Perham man is facing charges after a bizarre run-in with police.

Officials with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office say they tried to pull over 33-year-old Gage Davis Barnes around 10 p.m. Thursday.

A deputy tried to stop Barnes on Co Hwy 41, west of Dent Silent Lakes area. They say Barnes continued for less than a mile at a slow speed before stopping. He was removed from the vehicle and arrested.

Barnes is in the Otter Tail County Jail on fleeing, obstruction, DWI and a controlled substance violation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.