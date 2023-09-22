ND Legislative Committee looking to replace snow days

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For many kids around the state, major snow storms may lead to a free day home from school; however, state lawmakers are looking to change that.

The North Dakota Legislative Committee is discussing changes that would replace traditional snow days with virtual learning days.

Currently, it is up to districts to decide whether or not snow days will be used as virtual learning days. North Dakota has no state law dictating how many virtual learning days students can have.

The committee is gathering data about commuting in winter weather, how effective virtual education is, and what virtual days mean pay-wise for hourly employees. Lawmakers will also be looking at laws in other states regarding virtual learning days.

