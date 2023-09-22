Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

ND Legislative Committee looking to replace snow days

State lawmakers are looking to replace traditional snow days with virtual learning days.
State lawmakers are looking to replace traditional snow days with virtual learning days.(Courtesy of Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For many kids around the state, major snow storms may lead to a free day home from school; however, state lawmakers are looking to change that.

The North Dakota Legislative Committee is discussing changes that would replace traditional snow days with virtual learning days.

Currently, it is up to districts to decide whether or not snow days will be used as virtual learning days. North Dakota has no state law dictating how many virtual learning days students can have.

The committee is gathering data about commuting in winter weather, how effective virtual education is, and what virtual days mean pay-wise for hourly employees. Lawmakers will also be looking at laws in other states regarding virtual learning days.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Michael Duitsman
Legacy Plumbing employees assaulted trying to stop man from stealing truck
Kaiden Bredahl
23-year-old leaves familiarities like electricity & running water behind for unique summer job
Police lights
24 year-old Valley City man airlifted to Fargo after vehicle rollover
Woman arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana after rolling vehicle
Officials say Michelle Karch, 40, has been charged with the death of two dogs at her home.
Foxhome woman sentenced in animal abuse case

Latest News

Fair Meadows Nursing Home & Assisted Living
New details released regarding former nursing home administrator in Fertile
Fargo North seniors deck out van for Homecoming week
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather September 21
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Sports September 21