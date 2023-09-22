Memorial service planned for long-time athletic trainer who died in crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Community members are welcome to join family and friends to honor the life of Jon Darling, a North Dakota Army National Guard Veteran and distinguished athletic trainer in the Fargo area.

Darling passed away following an ATV accident in Becker County on September 16. The crash report says he was riding on a trail near County Highway 35 and ended up colliding with a tree. Life saving measures were performed on Darling, but they were unsuccessful.

A visitation is planned for 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 22, followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. A memorial service is at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. All services are happening at Olivet Lutheran Church at 1330 University Drive South in Fargo.

Darling served 20 years in the North Dakota Army National Guard and was a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Jon began his athletic training career in 1990. He worked at American Gold Gymnastics, West Fargo High School and the Fargo Fever. In 2000, he became the lead athletic trainer at Fargo North High School through Sanford Health.

He received the NATA Service Award in 2014 and the NATA Servant’s Heart Award in 2020. Jon was awarded the NDATA Athletic Trainer of the Year Award in 2014 and was inducted into the NDATA Hall of Fame in 2019 and the Mid-America Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame in 2023. Darling was selected to be a member of the USA medical staff for the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi and for the 2022 USA Special Olympic games in Florida.

Jon Darling (MAATA, NDATA)

Family and friends say Darling was passionate about his work as an athletic trainer and touched the lives of people across the globe. He was also known to be an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed cycling, hunting and fishing. Darling leaves behind a wife of 29 years and two children.

A scholarship fund will be established through the North Dakota Athletic Trainers Association in Jon Darling’s honor. For those wishing to donate, checks can be made to the Jon Darling Scholarship Fund. Memorials in Jon’s name can also be given to North Dakota Special Olympics.

