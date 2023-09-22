Man charged for allegedly following young girl around Fergus Falls Wal-Mart

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Fergus Falls man was arrested and charged after police say he allegedly followed a young girl around the Wal-Mart in Fergus Falls.

Paul Edward Brown is charged in Otter Tail County court with one felony count of harassment, which is his second violation in 10 years. He is also charged with indecent exposure/lewdness in the presence of a minor, which is a gross misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a mother contacted Fergus Falls Police on September 8, to report a man who was following her daughter around the store. The victim told her mother that a man smiled at her and made sexual gesture, which made her uncomfortable.

Police and Wal-Mart employees reviewed surveillance footage from the store and court documents say Brown was “clearly following and watching them.” Brown is seen on surveillance video waiting to see which direction the young girl goes, then following to a nearby aisle, court records state.

The court filing also notes that Brown was previously convicted of stalking in Cass County, North Dakota. He plead guilty and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation in 2021.

Brown posted $1,000 cash bond and was released from the Otter Tail County Jail on Monday, September 18, with orders to make all future court appearances, have no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with minors.

