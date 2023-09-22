Cooking with Cash Wa
Large police presence on Main Ave. in Fargo(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re waiting on more information about what led Fargo and West Fargo police to Main Ave. in Fargo, this afternoon.

Witnesses at the scene told Valley News Live there were more than a dozen officers there from both departments. They say they saw two people arrested near OK Tire. Witnesses also told us they saw officers search the car they were in.

Fargo Police tell us it is West Fargo’s arrest, since the alleged crime the pair were arrested for a crime committed in their city.

West Fargo officials tell us they’re working on getting more information, and that it should come tomorrow morning.

