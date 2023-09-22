Cooking with Cash Wa
Jamestown police want you to be on the lookout for man with ‘security’ hat & badge

Authorities in Jamestown say the man is not part of the police department.
Authorities in Jamestown say the man is not part of the police department.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown police say to be on alert for a man who was seen in SW Jamestown walking up to a residence wearing a ‘Security’ hat and is also wearing a badge.

Police say that this man is not a local law enforcement officer and they are unsure of what his intentions are in the community.

If you have any information or if you see him, call Stutsman County Dispatch 701-252-1000, or your local law enforcement agency.

