“It’s disheartening”: North Dakota Education Fact Finding Commission meets in Fargo for impasse hearing

The North Dakota Fact Finding Commission listens in as both sides share their opening statements.
The North Dakota Fact Finding Commission listens in as both sides share their opening statements.
By Zoë Jones
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Thursday evening, the North Dakota Education Fact Finding Commission held a meeting at Fargo South High School in the auditorium.

The purpose of the meeting was to address the impasse between the Fargo Education Association and Fargo Public Schools. The meeting started at 4:30 p.m. and ended around 7:30 p.m.

Within those three hours, a spokesperson for the Education Association and the spokesperson for the Board of Education gave opening statements, they justified their positions, and the auidence even had a chance to comment.

This whole conversation stems from disagreements with the teacher’s contracts negations, specifically regarding salary and prep time, mainly for elementary teachers. Concerns were shared about how long the work days should be and how the time will be spent.

Current teachers, like Scott Hanson, say that this entire discussion has been going on for months and it’s hard for them to see it continue on.

“It is disheartening,” Hanson said. “Especially when we have around us two very big districts that have been able to come to agreements, and when there are disagreements, they’re resolved quickly. And so it’s disheartening.”

Both sides agreed that they want to create the best environment for both teachers and students.

“We want to come to an agreement that’s fair for both sides,” Hanson said.

Conversations have been taking place for months, and after Thursday’s meeting, the Education Association and the Board of Education may have an answer very soon, as the North Dakota Fact Finding Commission will likely come out with a report on October 2. After that, everyone will have to meet at least once to review the recommendations.

