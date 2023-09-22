Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

‘I have to do this’: 10-year-old girl jumps into race to help her mother finish marathon

A struggling marathon runner gets a final stretch assist from her 10-year-old daughter. (Source: CNN, COURTNEY RICH, THORNTON FD, MICHIGAN STATE POLICE)
By Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mother in Utah was running on fumes during a recent marathon until she got an assist from a very unexpected running mate.

Sometimes you just need a little push from a helping hand.

And such was the case with Courtney Rich, a marathon-running mother, who found herself struggling to finish the final mile of a race.

“I could feel my legs slowing down and I was thinking I was going to disappoint my kids,” Rich said.

But it was one of her kids who came to her rescue.

Rich’s 10-year-old daughter Avery jumped in and helped her down the final stretch.

“It took me a second and then I realized it was Avery in her Crocs running with me!” the mother said.

Avery added, “I saw another little girl finish with her mom and my mom was struggling even more than that. So, I was thinking she needs it, I have to do this.”

Rich said Avery’s supportive surprise gesture made all the pain go away and the pair crossed the finish line hand in hand.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men arrested in Fargo in connection West Fargo armed robbery
UPDATE: Three men arrested in Fargo in connection to West Fargo armed robbery
Logan Michael Duitsman
Legacy Plumbing employees assaulted trying to stop man from stealing truck
Kaiden Bredahl
23-year-old leaves familiarities like electricity & running water behind for unique summer job
Police lights
24 year-old Valley City man airlifted to Fargo after vehicle rollover
Jill Holmstrom is a professor of nursing at MSUM
Local woman saves man’s life on flight home from vacation

Latest News

Alzheimer's Awareness
Fargo-Moorhead Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on Saturday
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Federal investigators will look into fatal New York crash of a bus carrying high school students
Early voting began September 22nd in MN
Early voting begins in Minnesota
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Ophelia gathers strength off the mid-Atlantic coast, promising heavy rain and wind