Heritage Middle School student makes concerning social media post, sparking an investigation

(KTTC)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public School District says on Tuesday, September 19th, school administration was notified of a concerning social media post made by a student from Heritage Middle School.

The district says the post was not a threat toward other students, or educators at Heritage Middle School, but that an investigation is being handled by the West Fargo Police Department. The manner of the post has not yet been released.

The district’s message to parents is that while they cannot discuss specifics of the situation, to reach out to school administrators or counselors if you have any questions about school safety processes.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

