Fargo North seniors deck out van for Homecoming week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Senior year is an exciting time, especially right now.

Kids are back in school with their friends, they’re going to football games and getting ready for Homecoming.

For a group of girls at Fargo North, they’re making the most of the time they have left.

“We love this thing,” Maddie Kern said. “It’s awesome.”

There’s a lot to love about the pink van, decked out in flames and cherries in the high school’s parking lot. What makes it all the more awesome, is a group of seniors are behind it all from start to finish.

“It was a spur of the moment thing,” Kern said. “We actually purchased it last week.”

The girls had seen it done before for homecoming week at other schools. Ten of them pulled the money together for the van, paint and decor.

“We spent three days painting it and decorating the inside,” Ambree Hansen said.

It was black when they bought it. They girls say it took more work than they expected to get the design just right. That wasn’t the only hurdle they faced.

“I tried to turn it over and she wouldn’t start,” Kern said. “First day we had it. We had to bring a friend over and get a jump.”

It hasn’t given them any trouble since. They’ve been sporting their new ride ever since, at games and other school events.

“Our other friend, Betsy, came up with the cherry idea,” Anna Nelson said. “Her mom actually made it for us.”

The theme continues on the inside where the girls hang out. These seniors may be the first to enjoy the fruits of their labor, but they won’t be the last.

“We are planning to pass it down and keep it at North,” Nelson said.

However, the girls want the next class to know a few things before passing it down.

“It drives really well, minus the brakes,” Kern said. “You have to press really hard to get it to stop.”

The girls say in all, they spent around $1,000.

Fargo North’s Homecoming events started this week. Friday there will be a reunion, a football game and the Homecoming Dance.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.