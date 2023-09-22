Fargo-Moorhead Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on Saturday

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting people to join the fight for a different future by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Fargo/Moorhead on September 23. It will take place at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights, located at 300 32nd Avenue West in West Fargo.

The event is one of more than 600 in the country taking place this fall to help the Alzheimer’s Association fund its local support groups and educational programs, research efforts around the globe and advocacy efforts on behalf of families impacted by dementia and Alzheimer’s.

The City of West Fargo says Rivers Bend Park at 2548 1st Street E. and the intersection of Sheyenne Street and 32nd Avenue W. will experience an increase in pedestrian traffic from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Drivers in these areas may encounter congestion and delays during the event and should adjust their travel plans accordingly.

People walk in honor of loved ones impacted by the disease and future generations. The walk begins with a Promise Garden ceremony where walkers hold a colored flower representing their personal connection to the cause. They may have lost someone (purple), be fighting the disease (blue), a caregiver (yellow), or a supporter of the cause (orange).

Check-in is at 9:00 a.m. and the opening ceremony is at 10:00 a.m. with the walk to follow. Participants are encouraged to fundraise to help the Alzheimer’s Association reach its $150,000 goal. Registration is free.

Kyle Olson lives in Fargo and is a volunteer co-chair for the walk. He is walking because he lost his father, Dewey, to Alzheimer’s in 2019. He said, “The Association was great to help me when I didn’t know where to go to support my dad. He experienced wandering and started to forget where his home was.”

In North Dakota, more than 15,000 people age 65 and older are living with the disease and 19,000 caregivers support them.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit http://act.alz.org/fargo. After registering, each person gets their own fundraising web page that is easy to edit and share.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.