Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

District attorney investigator accidentally discharges firearm inside courthouse, police say

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator...
The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm inside the Fulton County Courthouse.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - An accidental shooting caused panic at a courthouse in Atlanta Friday morning, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm inside the Fulton County Courthouse and wounded her own leg.

Police said the investigator was alert, conscious and breathing following the incident.

They also reported there is currently no safety threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Michael Duitsman
Legacy Plumbing employees assaulted trying to stop man from stealing truck
Kaiden Bredahl
23-year-old leaves familiarities like electricity & running water behind for unique summer job
Police lights
24 year-old Valley City man airlifted to Fargo after vehicle rollover
Woman arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana after rolling vehicle
Officials say Michelle Karch, 40, has been charged with the death of two dogs at her home.
Foxhome woman sentenced in animal abuse case

Latest News

FILE - An employee works at a battery energy storage facility in Saginaw, Texas, April 25,...
Energy Department announces $325 million for batteries that can store clean electricity longer
Hospital staff pulled out all the stops to make sure Stephen and April Ruma could get married...
Hospital staff throws beach wedding for couple as groom faces terminal diagnosis
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Search of Sen. Bob Menendez’s home turned up $100,000 in gold bars, $480,000 in hidden cash, prosecutors say
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
The US East Coast is under a tropical storm warning with landfall forecast in North Carolina
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Strikes against automakers spread to 38 locations in 20 states, Stellantis and GM are targeted