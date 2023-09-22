Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe resigns

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Dilworth’s Mayor, Chad Olson says Police Chief Ty Sharpe submitted his resignation notice on Thursday, September 21.

Sharpe’s resignation will be formally considered at Monday’s city council meeting. Sharpe served the City of Dilworth for nearly 10 years.

“We appreciate his service to the City of Dilworth and we look forward to opening up the process for the hire of a new chief,” Olson sad.

Back in August, City Administrator Peyton Mastera released that Sharpe had been on medical leave since May. Investigator Hunter Rawson assumed the role of acting chief on May 15.

