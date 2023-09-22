Cooking with Cash Wa
Bean bag round fired after Grand Forks inmates refused to go into lockdown

File image
File image(Credit: Andrew Bardwell)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One, “less than lethal bean bag round” was fired into a unit at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center Wednesday night, after jail administrator Bret Burkholder says a couple of inmates refused going into lockdown for the night.

Burkholder says protocol requires that all inmates are accounted for, and that all cells are locked down at 10:30pm each night. But, on the night of Wednesday, September 20th, Burkholder says several housing units in Pod 3 refused orders to lock down. Burkholder says the four inmates said they weren’t going to go into lock down because of the lack of delivery of ordered commissary items.

Burkholder says the inmates covered cameras, and barricaded access to the housing unit. Burkholder says the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s department and police departments were both called in, and one less than lethal bean bag round was fired into the unit.

The bean bag round hit an inmate in the arm. That inmate was taken to Altru for examination and returned back to jail.

