Upcoming events taking place to show support for Hatton-Northwood

NORTHWOOD (Valley News Live) - For those looking for ways to help the Hatton-Northwood volleyball team as it recovers from the bus crash that took place on Sept. 14 will have the opportunity to do so over the next several days.

On Friday, Sept. 22, Hatton and Northwood will hold a tailgate supper before 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. at Tyler Field in Northwood, before the 7 p.m. football game against Maple River. Hamburgers, chips, bars and water will be available, contributed by American Federal Bank and the Thunder Booster Club. Free will donations will be accepted, all given to the volleyball team. The money will be used to help replace things lost and damaged in the crash, mostly clothing items and uniforms.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, there will be a night of volleyball, supper, and support thanks to the May-Port CG Booster Club. Food will be available from 5 p.m. until they’re gone, and there will be a free will donation. Proceeds will go to the Hatton-Northwood volleyball team.

The Northwood School has set up an account at the Goose River Bank in Hatton. All funds raised will support the Thunder Volleyball team. Checks can be written to the Hatton School, but can be dropped off at either school or sent to the Goose River Bank directly.

Law enforcement officials say the crash happened at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, September 14, in the area of Highway 32 and 34th Street NE. The initial emergency call reported multiple injuries and dispatchers were asked to send “as many ambulances as possible.”

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the school bus, which was carrying members of the Hatton Northwood volleyball team, was traveling north on Highway 32 on their way to Petersburg for a game.

A pickup truck, driven by 68-year-old Archie Gronvold of Barton, ND, was traveling west on Nelson County Road 4. While Gronvold’s vehicle was crossing Highway 32, the Highway Patrol says it was hit on the driver’s side by the bus.

According to the crash report, 27 people were on the bus at the time, including 25 children, 1 coach and 1 bus driver. The students on the bus were between the ages of 14 and 17. Multiple passengers on the school bus, including Coach Jana Mehus, 25, Hatton, were transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for injuries sustained in the crash.

Several students spent the night in the hospital, but the Highway Patrol says none of the students suffered life threatening injuries. The bus driver, Shari Bilden, 56, of Northwood, was also taken to the hospital. Gronvold, the driver of the pickup, died at the scene.

Altru released a statement, saying: “Altru is caring for patients in our Emergency Department who were involved in a traffic incident. During this response, we remain ready to care for all patients who need emergent care and encourage those seeking care to continue as planned.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.