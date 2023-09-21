UND sees strongest enrollment growth in more than ten years

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota has the most students enrolled in a fall semester for the first time since 2017.

The college says that this year’s total enrollment number of 14,172 students represents an increase of 296 students, as compared to last year. This includes an increase of new freshman enrollment, which has jumped more than eight percent. New transfer students is up ten percent.

UND has continued to grow by seeing a 16% increase in freshman Presidential and National Merit Scholars entering their school as well.

The new figure represents the University’s fourth straight year of total enrollment growth; however, this is the strongest growth they’ve seen in more than 10 years.

Vice provost for Strategic Enrollment Management of the school says, “Throughout our admissions cycle, we have had the energy and desire to educate prospective students about the value of UND. It is humbling that new students are selecting us, as we truly believe we have the best education and student experience around.”

The University also says that this enrollment growth and rise in retention rates are an important signal of the value and impact that a UND education offers.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.