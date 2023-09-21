Public hearing to address impasse between Fargo Schools and Education Association

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Education Association (FEA) is inviting the public to take part in what they are calling a “crucial” public hearing held by the North Dakota Education Fact Finding Commission. Students, teachers, school employees, and members of the public are welcome to attend and speak.

The North Dakota Education Fact Finding Commission is holding a hearing to address impasse between Fargo Education Association and Fargo Public Schools.

The hearing is happening on Thursday, September 21, at 4:30 p.m. at the Fargo South High School Auditorium.

“This hearing and the outcome of this year’s contract negotiations will likely have lasting implications for Fargo elementary teachers’ ability to provide effective, rigorous, and relevant instruction while ensuring a supportive environment for both teachers and students,” said Joel Crane, Press Secretary for North Dakota United.

The FEA says it is committed to collaborating with the Fargo School Board to find solutions that prioritize the best interests of both educators and students.

