Passersby put out house fire in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At approximately 3:00 pm Wednesday, the Grand Forks Fire Department responded to 310 N 8th St for a fire on the exterior of the house.

Fire crews arrived on the scene and found the fire had been extinguished by citizens who were passing by the house. Fire crews checked for fire extension into the home and found the damage was contained to the exterior wall of the home. There were no injuries to the occupants or firefighters.

The residents were displaced, and housing accommodations are being made through the American Red Cross. The Grand Forks Fire Department responded with four engines, one truck and a command vehicle with 17 personnel. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department was assisted by Altru, Grand Forks Police Department, Xcel Energy, and the American Red Cross.

