North Dakota Today live from the Blu Water Bash

Blu Water Bash on Thursday, September 21, 2023.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Join us Thursday for a two-hour special of North Dakota Today, live on location at The Shoppes at Blu Water Creek.

We’ll take you inside more than a dozen local business and boutiques on the corner of 45th Street and 32nd Avenue South in Fargo for the 5th Annual Blu Water Bash.

Shopping, deals, discounts and giveaways are what the Blu Water Bash is all about. The biggest shopping event of the year at Blu Water Creek goes from from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 21.

One of the most highly-anticipated events of the day is a fashion show showcasing fall fashion and the season’s latest trends and styles. The fashion show is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and VIP tickets are $20. That ticket will get you a spot along the Blu Carpet next to the runway and a gift bag full of goodies from local businesses and boutiques.

Tune in to North Dakota Today live from Blu Water Creek from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on KVLY.

