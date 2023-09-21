NDSCS announces near record enrollment growth this year

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State College of Science announced they have seen a significant growth in college enrollment for the fall 2023 semester.

The official headcount, taken on the 20th instructional day each semester, shows that enrollment at NDSCS rose to 3,140 for the fall semester of 2023, an increase of over 6% compared to fall 2022.

“As we begin another transformative year at NDSCS, the increased enrollment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to students -- a commitment that includes creating the best possible educational experience for our students and a dedication to continuous improvement by our staff and faculty.” said NDSCS President, Dr. Rod Flanigan.

The 2023 NDSCS student body includes 1,505 full-time students and 1,635 part-time students. Students residing in an on-campus residence hall or a campus apartment increased nearly 3% over last fall.

Dr. Flanigan shared, “We’re a two-year college with a four-year feel. Performing Arts, sports, and residential life are all key to the experience of being here at NDSCS. When the data shows more and more students are wanting to be part of that experience, I know we’re on the right track.”

The total number of students from North Dakota was 2,333, which comprises 74.3% of the student body. Minnesota students comprise 19.8% of the student body with the remainder drawn from 32 other states and 7 foreign countries. NDSCS enrolls students from 50 of the state’s 53 counties.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.