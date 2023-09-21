ND GOP executive director resigns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT/KFYR) – The executive director of the North Dakota Republican Party resigned this week, citing an inability to carry out the duties she was hired to do.

Samantha Holly submitted her resignation to Sandi Sanford, chair of the party, Tuesday.

In the resignation letter Holly provided to Your News Leader, she said working for the party has been a “great pleasure” but she had recently encountered “several obstacles that made it difficult for me to continue working here.”

Holly provided the following statement to Your News Leader on her decision to resign:

“I ultimately felt I needed to resign from my executive director position because I continuously felt that I was not able to perform the duties I was initially hired to do. The operations were being taken a completely different direction that was not clearly communicated with me many times, or I was intentionally being set up to take the fall for the NDGOP flaws, which makes it hard to function day to day. Executive Committee Members are acting as employees and not in an advisory capacity. I have truly enjoyed the positions that I’ve had over the years at the ND GOP, I always joked I’d be a lifer and I’d never leave. I hope to get myself into doing similar work — supporting people that want to be involved in the political process down the road.”

Holly said she had been with the party since January 2020, and served as executive director since January of this year.

Her resignation letter indicates her last day will be Friday, Sept. 29.

Your News Leader reached out to Sanford for reaction to Holly’s claims, as well as details on the position, and did not immediately hear back. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.