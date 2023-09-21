ND GOP executive director resigning

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Executive director of the North Dakota Republican Party Samantha Holly is resigning citing an inability to carry out the job she was hired to do.

Holly submitted her resignation letter on Tuesday. She says that while she has enjoyed her position, she was recently faced “several obstacles that make it difficult for me to continue working here.”

In her resignation letter, she states that “operations were being taken in different directions” that were not clearly communicated with her. She also mentioned that she felt she was intentionally being set up to take the fall for flaws within the party, making it hard to function day to day.

Holly has been with the party since January 2020, and has served as executive director since January of this year. Her last day is Friday, Sept. 29.

