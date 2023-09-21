Cooking with Cash Wa
Legacy Plumbing employees assaulted trying to stop man from stealing truck

Logan Michael Duitsman
Logan Michael Duitsman(Clay County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two employees of Legacy Plumbing were assaulted in a parking lot, after a man allegedly tried to steal a company vehicle they were driving.

Logan Michael Duitsman is in the Clay County Jail facing charges of felony simple robbery, felony theft of a motor vehicle, and two counts of misdemeanor 5th degree assault.

Moorhead Police were called to the Moorhead Target along Highway 10 on September 19 for a report of a robbery and assault in the parking lot. According to court documents, two men parked a box truck and were walking into the store when they noticed a man, later identified as Duitsman, get into the truck and start it.

The two men went back to the truck to confront Duitsman, thinking he would stop trying to steal the vehicle. That’s when Duitsman allegedly punched one of the men in the face. Court documents say the two men pulled Duitsman out of the truck to subdue him and the second man was punched in the face.

When Moorhead Police Officers arrived on scene, they placed Duitsman under arrest.

Duitsman appeared in Clay County Court on September 21, where he also had a hearing for a previous 3rd degree burglary charge. According to court documents, police responded to alarms going off at the Moorhead Menard’s around 10:40 p.m. on May 18. Police located Duitsman walking down an aisle with merchandise in his hands and he was placed under arrest.

