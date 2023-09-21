Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced the appointment of Erin DuPree as the state’s first director of the Office of Cannabis Management. Starting on October 2, DuPree will be responsible for building the new state agency and will play a key leadership role in establishing and regulating the new adult-use cannabis market in Minnesota.

“With direct experience in Minnesota’s hemp and cannabis industry and over 20 years of success in launching, managing, and growing businesses and organizations, Erin DuPree is an outstanding choice to lead the Office of Cannabis Management,” said Governor Walz. “DuPree is proven and effective leader, who will be successful in standing up Minnesota’s new adult-use cannabis market and helping Minnesotans succeed in the industry.”

“Erin DuPree is an experienced leader and successful entrepreneur with a passion for building and growing the adult-use cannabis industry in Minnesota,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “With outstanding business acumen, organizational management, and strategic vision, DuPree has what it takes to meet the needs of Minnesotans and build out a critical new industry in the state.”

“It is an honor to join the Walz-Flanagan administration as the first director of the new Office of Cannabis Management,” said Erin DuPree. “I look forward to working closely with all of the legislators, stakeholders, and advocates who worked so hard to pass this new law and am committed to the work of ensuring Minnesota’s new adult-use cannabis industry will grow and thrive for years to come.”

Erin DuPree is an entrepreneur, small business owner, and a consultant focused on assisting new start-ups in the implementation phase of their business vision. Erin is the founder, vice president of sales and operations, and head of research and development at Loonacy Cannabis Co., located in Apple Valley. In this position, she has managed multiple aspects of the business and led continued research on hemp-derived and cannabis products while maintaining compliance with state laws and regulations. She is also the founder, vice president of operations, and senior business consultant for Cook and Quinwood Consulting, providing consultations for businesses and start-up companies. Since 2009, DuPree has volunteered with Business Network International, where she has held large scale trainings, seminars, and panel discussions on the importance of structure and strategy in business.

“Erin emerged early as a leading candidate as we considered a wide range of qualified individuals for this important new leadership role,” said Charlene Briner, who led the search and early implementation work for the new Office of Cannabis Management. “Her experience, credibility, and passion for ensuring the success of Minnesota’s new cannabis industry made her a stand-out among an extraordinary pool of talented candidates. I have no doubt those qualities will serve her well as she carries out her work in the months ahead.”

On May 30, Gov. Walz signed legislation making Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis. The law establishes the OCM to regulate cannabis, including for the adult-use market, the Medical Cannabis Program, and for lower-potency hemp edibles. The OCM will be responsible for issuing licenses and developing regulations outlining how and when businesses can participate in the industry.

