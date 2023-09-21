Bemidji man back in custody, charged with rape

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Bemidji, Minn. man is back in custody after he was arrested for rape charges in January 2023.

The man was identified as 42-year-old Mitchell Ernest Kingbird Jr. He was charged with 3rd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, as the victim mentally impaired/physically helpless, and 5th degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, as it was nonconsensual.

Mitchell Kingbird didn’t show up for a hearing, so a warrant was put out for his arrest back in August, leading to his arrest. A witness list was filed on Thursday, Sept. 21. and his most recent hearing was Sept. 8.

According to court documents, on December 18, 2022, at approximately 5:20 PM, the victim, a person 18-years-of-age or older, reported to the Bemidji Police Department that she was sexually assaulted by Mitchell Ernest Kingbird Jr.

The victim’s statement was as following: Mitchell Kingbird had sex with her in September 2022, when she was intoxicated and injured; she and Mitchell Kingbird had been close friends previously, and she believed Mitchell Kingbird was someone she could trust; she previously made it clear to Mitchell Kingbird that she was not physically attracted to him and was not interested in a romantic relationship with him. On the day in question, she and Mitchell Kingbird decided to go to the Hard Times Bar in Bemidji, MN, and she believes she was drugged because her alcohol tolerance was high, and the two times she went to Hard Times with Mitchell Kingbird she blacked out and she doesn’t black out like that, which led her to believe that Mitchell Kingbird drugged her.

The victim said she remembers consuming 2-3 drinks and 2-3 shots on the evening in question. She initially did not remember anything until about 1:00 PM the following day, but Mitchell Kingbird told her that after they left Hard Times they stopped and sat at a bench by the Courthouse. Mitchell Kingbird told her she fell off the bench face-first, which resulted in her hitting her head on the sideway, giving her a black eye, a gash above her eye, and breaking her glasses; her body is still in pain from the incident. Mitchell Kingbird told her that he was concerned she had a concussion and thought about driving her to the emergency room or calling am ambulance. Mitchell Kingbird also told her that she was unresponsive in his apartment a couple of times, but that she thereafter initiated sex.

The victim told officials that she was unable to provide consent to have sex due to being drugged and having sustained a likely concussion. She went to the emergency room the following day. The victim said she was initially concerned about reporting the sexual assault earlier because of possible retaliation from others.

Court documents say that surveillance video from the apartment complex was thereafter obtained. The surveillance video showed that, on September 25, 2022, at approximately 9:54 PM, the victim and Mitchell Kingbird enter the main lobby, and the victim is hiding her face from the security guard by staying bent over and behind Mitchell Kingbird as they walk to the elevator. The video shows her walking but also slightly staggering as she enters the elevator with Mitchell Kingbird. The video also showed her and Mitchell Kingbird exit the elevator, and she appears extremely intoxicated as she cannot stand on her own, and Mitchell Kingbird assists her in walking.

Seconds later, the victim sits down on the floor just outside the elevator, and Mitchell Kingbird stands with her. Mitchell Kingbird then helps the victim to her feet, and the video stops. The Sergeant spoke with a property officials who stated that the cameras are motion activated, so at times, the video will stop recording if there is not much movement.

Court documents say that Mitchell Kingbird, admitted to having sex with the victim. 5-6 times on the aforementioned night in question but claimed the victim initiated the sex. Mitchell Kingbird also confirmed that he and the victim went to Hard Times around midnight, and after leaving they went to the Courthouse and sat on a bench and the victim injured her eye by falling.

Mitchell Kingbird told officials that he got the victim into his room to sleep, and then claimed that the victim then started being physically affectionate towards him, and he and the victim eventually had sex 5-6 times. Mitchell Kingbird explained to the Sergeant that the victim was pretty messed up both from her aforementioned injury and from her alcohol intoxication.

Previously, on August 22, 2001, in 09-K4-01-672, Mitchell Kingbird was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the fifth degree.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.