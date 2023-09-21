Cooking with Cash Wa
24 year-old Valley City man airlifted to Fargo after vehicle rollover

Police lights(MGN)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Pillsbury, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 24 year-old man has serious injuries after being involved in a rollover crash near Pillsbury, at 8 a.m., on Thursday, September 21.

Authorities say that Gavin Schlaht, of Valley City was going north on Highway 32 when he drove off the roadway, hit an approach, and then rolled.

According to the accident report, Schlaht was ejected from the vehicle, and then flown by Sanford AirMed to Sanford Hospital in Fargo to be treated for serious injuries.

The report does say that weather conditions were windy at the time the crash occurred.

