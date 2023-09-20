Cooking with Cash Wa
Wildfire Smoke Returns as Weather Pattern Changes Today

Rainy conditions late Wednesday through Weekend
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Lisa Green
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Air quality is expected to become unhealthy for some groups of people during the day on Wednesday. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has once again issued an Air Quality Alert for our NW MN counties from until 11PM Thursday.. We will have a chance of rain and thunderstorms through the late week. Beginning late Wednesday, the pattern looks to be much more unsettled with near-daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will also be more fall-like once again in the 60s and low 70s beyond Wednesday.

THIS WEEKEND: We will see scattered rain and thunderstorm chances throughout the weekend. We return to the Fall-like conditions with peak temperatures only in the upper 60s. To round out our weekend on Sunday, we finally start to see a break in the clouds and rain with temperatures still remaining in the 60s. Rainfall potential during our rainy stretch could very well exceed 2 inches for some. This looks to be the case for most areas south of Hwy 2. A little less far east as well.

