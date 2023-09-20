Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Police search area in north Fargo

Police searching cars by 3rd Ave. N. between 42nd St. and 43rd St.
Police searching cars by 3rd Ave. N. between 42nd St. and 43rd St.(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police spent a few hours searching some cars and an area in north Fargo.

Scanner traffic indicates the call came in around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 to the area around 3rd Ave. N. and 42nd St. and 43rd St. N. Scanner traffic also indicates a police K9 was brought in for the search.

A Valley News Live photojournalist on scene saw police searching two vehicles.

We have questions in police and will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WE Fest has announced lineups for their 2024 edition of the popular country music festival
WE Fest announces 2024 festival lineup
"A Walk in the Woods" by Bob Ross
Minnesota gallery selling original Bob Ross painting for nearly $10 million
Taquoya Nike Saldana
Warrant issued, charges upgraded against driver involved in fatal West Fargo motorcycle crash
Pilot dies in plane crash along Highway 281 south of New Rockford, ND.
Pilot dies in plane crash near New Rockford, ND
ATV crash sends Perham woman to hospital with life threatening injuries

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Sports September 19
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News September 19 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News September 19 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather September 19