Police search area in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police spent a few hours searching some cars and an area in north Fargo.

Scanner traffic indicates the call came in around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 to the area around 3rd Ave. N. and 42nd St. and 43rd St. N. Scanner traffic also indicates a police K9 was brought in for the search.

A Valley News Live photojournalist on scene saw police searching two vehicles.

We have questions in police and will update this story as information becomes available.

