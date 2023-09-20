NDT - Cooking With Cash-Wa - Arros Con Camarones - September 20

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Arroz con Camarones Yield: 2 servings

2 tablespoons oil

¾ long grain rice

2 cloves fresh garlic

½ yellow onion

½ red bell pepper

½ green bell pepper

½ cup chopped tomatoes (fresh or canned)

1 teaspoon Sazon with Coriander and Annatto

1 ½ cups shrimp broth (made from shrimp shells)

12 oz 16-20 raw shrimp peeled and deveined.

Chopped cilantro for garnish

Lime wedges for garnish

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Finely chop the garlic, onion, and bell peppers in a food processor or by hand. Heat oil and rice in a 10″ saute pan over medium heat. Toast rice for about 2-3 minutes. Add the chopped vegetables and cook until softened. Add the tomatoes and the sazon seasoning. Cook until tomatoes are mostly dry. Add the shrimp broth, stir once to distribute, and bring to a low simmer. Arrange the shrimp around the pan and cover

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.